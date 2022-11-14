Israel Discount Bank of New York Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Masco were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

