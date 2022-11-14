Israel Discount Bank of New York Purchases 48 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

Shares of GWW opened at $583.69 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

