Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 153 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NIKE were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $65,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.80 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

