Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 191 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $75.96 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.