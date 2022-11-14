Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 293 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Boeing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $176.78 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.