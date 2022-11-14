Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($95.00) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ETR:BMW traded up €1.39 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €84.24 ($84.24). 1,457,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.67. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($100.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

