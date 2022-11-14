Jeffrey D. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 279,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

Get Cohu alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 243.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 166.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cohu

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.