JMP Securities Raises Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target to $14.00

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.84. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Precigen

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.