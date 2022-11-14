JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.15

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. JOE has a market cap of $49.45 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00586545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.86 or 0.30536324 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

