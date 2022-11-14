John G. Finley Sells 50,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.