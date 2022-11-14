John Kober Sells 9,182 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $594,075.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %
MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 605,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.