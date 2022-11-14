Joseph P. Keithley Sells 2,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.