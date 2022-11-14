Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Joystick has a market cap of $113.29 million and $158,919.35 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00003545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54869782 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $160,858.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

