JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €55.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($50.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Barclays raised their price target on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($66.00) to €71.30 ($71.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Delivery Hero Trading Up 14.2 %

DLVHF stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $146.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

