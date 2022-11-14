JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.19. 42,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,855. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

