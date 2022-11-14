JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.10. 3,499,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

