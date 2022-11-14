JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.