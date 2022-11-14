KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the quarter. KB Home accounts for 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of KB Home worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 33.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 155.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 88.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 55,117 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

KB Home Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

