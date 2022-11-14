KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 4.8% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.18. 261,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,356,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of -2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

