Kellner Capital LLC Acquires 24,400 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Momentive Global accounts for 0.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Momentive Global worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Momentive Global

In related news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,162.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,893 shares of company stock worth $354,864. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global Trading Down 3.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNTV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.