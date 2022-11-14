Kellner Capital LLC Takes $12.59 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,592,000. Alleghany makes up approximately 8.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Alleghany as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $847.79. 23,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $844.30 and a 200 day moving average of $838.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alleghany

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading

