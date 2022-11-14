Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.72.
Kelt Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %
TSE:KEL traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 517,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,400. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
