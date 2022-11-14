Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.72.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:KEL traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 517,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,400. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

About Kelt Exploration

In other news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75. In related news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,535.75. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,752.30.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

