Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 277,396 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,396 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $11,404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,934,000 after buying an additional 2,332,082 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $21,224,000. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,039,000 after buying an additional 1,799,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $17,366,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.