Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank accounts for 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Cadence Bank worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 134.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

CADE traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,017. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

