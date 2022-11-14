Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lithia Motors worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

LAD stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.92. 7,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.21. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

