Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $23.67 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,520 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems makes up about 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Casella Waste Systems worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.31. 5,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,706. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,730,866. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

