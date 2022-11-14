Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 218,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 694,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,955,000 after acquiring an additional 93,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATSG. Truist Financial began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATSG traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,653. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

