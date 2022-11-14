Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,503,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $126.70. 14,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,884. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

