Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,261 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Avient Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. 28,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

