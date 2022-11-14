Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,162 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Bank OZK worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 288.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.9 %

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,461. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

