Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 525,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,072,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.