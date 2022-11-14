Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 155.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094,051 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $121,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,098.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,944 shares of company stock worth $1,524,267 and sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

