Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.31% of Keysight Technologies worth $572,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.66. 11,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

