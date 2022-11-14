Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Up 36.9% in October

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the October 15th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kidpik Stock Performance

Shares of Kidpik stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Kidpik has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a negative net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kidpik

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

