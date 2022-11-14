Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.65

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 11671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

