KlayUniverse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,908.97 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.65 million and $1,908.97 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09947978 USD and is up 15.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,784.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

