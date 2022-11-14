KlayUniverse (KUT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.45 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $1,775.15 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00587077 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.21 or 0.30579887 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10038848 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,914.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.