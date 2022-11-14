Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

KOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $395.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.81. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 195.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,409 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,333.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 252,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 158,568 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 298.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

