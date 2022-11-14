KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $59.91 million and approximately $816,040.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11410659 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $856,399.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

