Komodo Trading Down 29.7% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $23.81 million and approximately $843,942.59 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00245613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00063050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002906 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,666,612 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

