Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded to Outperform by Oddo Bhf

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Koninklijke Vopak to €24.60 ($24.60) in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

Shares of VOPKY stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Koninklijke Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

