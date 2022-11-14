Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in October

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,526,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 7,422,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuaishou Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of KUASF remained flat at $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,740. Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Further Reading

