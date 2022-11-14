Kujira (KUJI) Price Reaches $0.77

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Kujira has a market cap of $73.60 million and approximately $104,565.98 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 95,537,044 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.69439029 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $99,541.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

