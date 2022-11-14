Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the October 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kuke Music Stock Up 10.1 %

Kuke Music stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kuke Music Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kuke Music as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

