Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $7.51 on Monday, hitting $493.31. 26,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,240. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

