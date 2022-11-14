Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

