Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Landstar System worth $69,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.