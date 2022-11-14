Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $43.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.