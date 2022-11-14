Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.01

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 49889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,133,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,820 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,003,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,995,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.