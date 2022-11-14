Lee Financial Co Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.788 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

